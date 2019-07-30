Calif. Gov. Newsom Blasphemes Repeatedly, Claims Moral High Ground in Gun Rant

‘It keeps happening, over and over and over again, on their damned watch…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In a rant in which he repeatedly took God’s name in vain, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed President Donald Trump for fostering a “culture of gun violence” and claimed the mantle of the moral high ground for himself.

“It’s just sickening… the leadership today that just turns a blind eye and won’t do a damn thing to address these issues,” he told reporters Monday, according to a transcript obtained by the Sacramento Bee. “What’s g**damned absent in this country right now is moral authority.”

A gunman killed three people at food festival in Gilroy, Calif. on Sunday, and Newsom said the shootings are in part due to the president’s unwillingness to take on the “machismo” culture that encourages violence.

“California’s doing its part, but Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House have been supporting the kinds of policies that roll back the work that we’re doing,” he said. “It keeps happening, over and over and over again, on their damned watch.”

Trump, however, condemned the shooting, saying the U.S. would “answer violence with the courage of our national resolve.”

The shooter, a 19-year-old man, gunned down three people and was then killed by police. Gilroy Police are still searching for a motive, according to investigators.

Newsom has promoted gun control legislation in his state, cracking down on high-capacity magazines and increasing background checks for gun and ammunition purchases.

The state’s gun laws are among the most restrictive in the country, according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

But as the Washington Post noted, there’s little evidence that stricter gun laws reduce gun violence.

“You have a right to bear arms but not weapons of g**damned mass destruction,” Newsom said. “You need these damn things for hunting? Give me a break.”