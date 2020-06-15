NeverTrump Republicans Working w/ Liberals to Elect Joe Biden

‘We’re all on the same team…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NeverTrump Republicans are actively working with Democrats to elect presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Republican Voters Against Trump, an activist group associated with The Lincoln Project, plans to spend $10 million on television and digital advertising on behalf of the Biden campaign in important battleground states, according to the Washington Examiner.

RVAT even plans to partner with openly liberal groups, such as American Bridge, to take down President Donald Trump.

“We’re all on the same team,” RVAT co-founder Tim Miller said when asked why he was working with groups that did not support the conservative cause.

Miller plans to target centrist and/or moderate voters he believes voted for Trump in 2016 simply because Trump was better than opponent Hillary Clinton. Now, Trump doesn’t have as big of an appeal, Miller claimed.

“These are gettable voters for Biden, and so this program is targeted at reaching them,” he said.

“Based on what we’ve learned, what resonates with them is hearing from authentic voices like them who understand their perspective rather than being lectured to by Democrats from D.C.”

One GOP source said earlier this year that the only reason Never Trump Republicans are eager to support Biden is because they want to see Trump fail. Policy isn’t the problem, the source told the New York Post in February.

“They’re not rational people,” the source said. “They want revenge. Trump beat them, and they want revenge.”

The GOP, however, isn’t worried about Trump’s prospects. Despite negative poll numbers, Republicans are confident that recent events have solidified support for Trump.

The focus on the economy, reopening America, and fending off radical leftism is an appealing message, said Andrew Hitt, the GOP chairman in Wisconsin.

“We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump,’” Phillip Stephens, GOP chairman in Robeson County, North Carolina, told Politico. “Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016. We’re thinking landslide.”