NeverTrump Bill Kristol Says He’s Now a Democrat

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NeverTrumper and longtime conservative commentator Bill Kristol formally announced he is now a Democrat, urging other Republicans to do the same.

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Kristol was responding to the Senate’s vote last week to reject additional witness testimony during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Republicans voted 51-49 to deny Democrats’ witness requests, although two Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah—broke with the GOP.

However, not all NeverTrump Republicans agreed with Kristol:

Self-identify as independent political orphan and contrarian conservative — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 1, 2020

Not even close. I’ve been an independent conservative since before the 2016 election and take plenty of issue with Trump and any uncritical supporters, but am no more sympathetic to the Democratic cause than I was before. This “Democrat by default” mindset is sheer nonsense. https://t.co/bRSnljLhVC — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 1, 2020

Kristol has openly called for Trump’s impeachment for the past few years, calling Republicans who continue to support the president “pathetic.”

“They should have a little more self-respect,” Kristol said, “They all seem willing to be humiliated by Donald Trump. They want to get tax cuts. They wanted Gorsuch. [Those things] are just the huge shiny bobble that justified humiliating yourself.”

Kristol has also accused Trump of creating a crisis among establishment Republicans on purpose.

“They need Trump to save them from an insurgency that he himself is sort of fostering and aiding. So from Trump’s point of view he’s got everyone kind of depending on him. Everyone sucking up to him, but it’s not healthy,” he declared.