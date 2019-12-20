NeverTrumpers Launch PAC to Support Pro-Impeachment Justin Amash

‘I don’t agree with him on every issue, but I think Washington needs more Justin Amashes…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) In an odd partnership, three big-government, pro-war Republicans teamed up to create a PAC to support Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., a former small government, anti-war Republican.

But they all have one thing in common: They are passionate Never-Trumpers.

Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party; Rick Wilson, a strategist for Evan McMullin’s presidential campaign; and John Weaver, a staffer for George H.W. Bush, John McCain and John Kasich, joined together to create the “County Above Party” PAC, MLive reported.

Weaver criticized Trump for his alleged collusion with Russia, despite his own agreement to work as an agent of Russia.

Wilson hates Trump supporters so much that he called them “childless single men who masturbate to anime.”

Jeff Timmer wrote on Medium that Trump supporters are “infected and enslaved minions,” as well as a host of other not-so-nice comparisons.

These three representatives of Establishment Conservatism will use the PAC to “keep Justin Amash the only Independent in Congress.”

“I don’t agree with him on every issue, but I think Washington needs more Justin Amashes,” said Timmer, who led former Ohio Gov. John Kasich‘s 2016 presidential campaign, The Hill reported.

Amash, who voted on Dec. 18 to impeach President Donald Trump, will have a hard time winning as an independent, since his district voted heavily for Trump in 2016.

During the impeachment vote last night, Trump hosted a high-turnout rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, an area that Amash represents.

“Allowing [Amash] to be swept aside in favor of a craven Trump apparatchik will further coarsen our politics and threaten the rule of law,” Wilson said.

Amash won his seat by 11 points in 2018, and The Cook Political Report rates the 2020 race in the district as a “toss up.”

“We don’t expect that any elected Republicans or Democrats will join us,” Weaver said. “However, we know there are tens of thousands of like-minded patriots—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—who will vote in Amash’s Michigan 3rd Congressional District next November.”