NeverTrumpers Try to Shame Christians in Video Over Support for President

Anti-Trump group calls for ‘electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Lincoln Project, a group founded by the most vicious NeverTrumpers, released a video titled, “The MAGA Church,” that juxtaposes President Donald Trump‘s evangelical support with his coarse language and unorthodox statements.

The video, released Thursday, begins with Trump saying that “Christians of every denomination and believers of every faith have never had a greater champion, not even close, in the White House than you have right now,” EIN News reported.

The words of Matthew 7:15 appear as Trump continues to speak: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

The political advertisement targets evangelical Christians who have maintained close ties with the president: White House faith advisor Paula White, Robert Jeffress, Franklin Graham, Michele Bachmann and Jerry Falwell Jr.

As Christians pray over the president, Trump asks, “Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness.”

Then the video strings together clips of Trump pushing back against the biased, far-left mainstream media, calling them “the enemy of the people” and describing their questions as “stupid.”

The “MAGA Church” video also contains the famous 5th Avenue clip, where Trump says he could shoot somebody and he “wouldn’t lose any voters.”

In a heavily edited clip without context, Trump says, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, Rick Wilson and other anti-Trump figures sit on the Lincoln Project’s advisory board.

Many of these NeverTrump figures have spewed vile rhetoric that makes Trump look tame.

For example, Wilson compared Steve Bannon to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, called Trump supporters “childless single men who masturbate to anime,” and implied that Ann Coulter and Trump engaged in sodomy.

Their goal, according to the group’s website, is to “defeat President Donald Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box,” with the promise of “electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not.”

The website does not define Trumpism, say how it threatens the Constitution or say how Democrats plan to defend the Constitution.