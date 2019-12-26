Israeli PM Netanyahu Takes Cover as Hamas Rocket Interrupts Campaign Event

‘He who fired last time isn’t with us anymore. And he who fired now, better start packing his belongings…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As Christians around the world celebrated Christmas, Islamic terrorists continued to bring strife to the Jewish state of Israel, less than 50 miles from where the Holy Nativity occurred.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fled from a campaign event on Wednesday after Hamas fired a rocket into southwest Israel, triggering alarm warnings.

During the initial Hamas attack Netanyahu had been speaking at Ashkelon, a city on the Mediterranean Sea that sits about 8 miles north of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian settlement.

The prime minister and his wife, Sara, were taken to a shelter, but they later returned to finish the campaign event.

The military reported that the Iron Dome—Israel’s missile defense system—shot down the rocket and prevented it from hitting Israeli soil.

“He who fired [rockets] last time isn’t with us anymore,” Netanyahu said. “And he who fired now, better start packing his belongings,” the prime minister said, predicting that the leader who instigated the most recent attacks will also fall to the Israeli military.

The Israeli military retaliated on Thursday morning, striking targets in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz reported.

“[C]ombat jets and helicopters struck several terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, including military compounds,” said a statement the military released Thursday that described the counter-strike.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip, and it will be held accountable for its actions against Israel’s citizens,” the Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Netanyahu gave the speech in Ashkelon as he contends for the Likud Party’s top leadership position following politically motivated charges of corruption against him and a narrowly won parliamentary election.

Some members of the Likud Party want Netanyahu to step aside while others want him to fight against the charges against him and to stay at the head of the party, CNN reported.

At the event, Netanyahu celebrated the killing of senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata.

The Israeli military killed the militant commander in the Gaza Strip in November.

“This isn’t an attack on me or on Ashkelon, it’s not that,” he continued. “These are recurring attacks on our communities, and they think that we won’t hurt them or that we’ll break down.”