Nebraska GOP Calls on State Sen. to Leave for Saying Republicans ‘Enable White Supremacy’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Nebraska’s GOP told a Republican state senator to re-register as a Democrat over accusations that the party enabled white supremacy.

After an anti-immigration extremist opened fire in El Paso, killing at least 21 people, state Sen. John McCollister condemned the Republican Party for promoting hostile rhetoric that helped radicalize the shooter.

“The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country,” McCollister wrote on Twitter. “As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth.”

What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

In response, the Nebraska GOP said this is just the latest example of McCollister betraying his constituents.

“John McCollister has been telegraphing for years that he has little if nothing in common with the Republican voters in his district by consistently advocating for higher taxes, restrictions on American’s Second Amendment rights, and pro-abortion lobby,” said Ryan Hamilton, Nebraska Republican Party executive director, in a statement.

“His latest false statement about Republicans should come as no surprise to anyone who is paying attention, and we’re happy he has finally shed all pretense of being a conservative.”

.@SenMcCollister should tell the truth and change his party registration. pic.twitter.com/qrC2XOpoxk — NEGOP (@NEGOP) August 5, 2019

Hamilton said he’d be “happy to send a change of voter registration form along to his office so he can make the switch officially and start, for once, telling the truth to voters in his district.”