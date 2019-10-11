NCFIRE: 17 Illegal Aliens Charged 39 Counts of Child Rape, Kidnapping, Indecent Liberties

Hickory parents catch teen daughter in van with 39-year-old illegal…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) James Johnson, president of North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) released the September “Child Rapes by Illegal Aliens in NC” report, which found that 17 illegal aliens were charged with 39 crimes.

“If you want to put a stop to these monthly reports, contact your NC House of Representatives member AND your NC Senate member to INSIST they enact strict illegal immigration enforcement laws at the State level,” Johnson wrote in a press release.

Among them was 50-year-old Daniel Gonzalez–Sosa, arrested in Chatham County on May 28 and charged with indecent liberties with a child, kidnapping and sexual assault on a child younger than 12, The Chatham Journal reported.

Four other members of the Gonzales family were also arrested for breaking and entering related to Gonzalez–Sosa’s crimes.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benito Miranda Yanez Jr., 27, on Sept. 13 for raping a 6-year-old girl.

Authorities charged Yanez, who resided in Mount Olive, with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, WNCT reported.

Roberto Martinez Del–Pilar, 39, plead guilty on Sept. 23 to two counts of statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl. The Hickory Police Department in Catawba County arrested him after the girl’s parents found her in a van with Del–Pilar.

He will serve 16 to 25 years in prison. Immigration authorities will deport him once he completes his sentence, The Hickory Daily Record reported.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gonzalo Guzman on Sept. 19 in Charlotte and charged him with two counts each of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian, meaning that he raped a child who he should have been caring for, Charlotte Mugshot Press reported.