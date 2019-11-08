30 Illegal Aliens Charged with 77 Sex Crimes Against Children in NC

‘He has been deported three times and has found a way to re-enter every time…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement released the October Child Rapes by Illegal Aliens report and found that there were more illegal aliens arrested for child rape in October than any other month this year.

NCFIRE reported that North Carolina police departments arrested and charged 30 illegal aliens with 77 sex crimes against children.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez Munoz was arrested in Union County on Aug. 21 and charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15, two counts of first degree indecent liberties with a child, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor, NCFIRE reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service, with help from the Jonesboro Police Department in northeast Arkansas, found Munoz after a “manhunt,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

“He has been deported three times and has found a way to re-enter every time,” U.S. Marshals spokesman Bob Clark said. “We know he has some relatives in MS-13.”

Parents of an 11-year-old child caught Mauro Martínez Hernández, 33, engaging in a sexual act with their child, CBS 17 reported.

The parents reported the crime, but Hernández fled the scene.

Police later arrested him in Pitt County and charged him with felony indecent liberties with an 11-year-old child.

Luis Flores abused his power as a child’s caretaker and was arrested on Oct. 8 in Mecklenburg County, which is quickly garnering a reputation as North Carolina’s “sanctuary” county due to Sheriff Garry McFadden’s habit of releasing dangerous illegal aliens in defiance of federal detainer requests.

Authorities charged Flores with five felony counts of sex act while serving as a substitute parent or custodian, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of first degree forcible sex offense, and one count of forcible rape.