NC Watchdog: 22 Illegal Aliens Charged w/ 145 Sexual Crimes Against Children

Wilmington illegal released on bail after exposing himself to children at a shopping center…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement documented 145 cases of child rape and child sexual abuse by illegal aliens in March.

Police arrested 22 men and charged them with crimes including rape, incest and dissemination of child pornography, NCFIRE reported.

Authorities in Cumberland County arrested and imprisoned Pedro Rene Paguada on March 27 for 94 alleged crimes, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Paguada was charged with 43 counts of child sexual abuse, 45 counts of indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape a child younger than 15, three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child younger than 15, and two counts of second degree forcible sex offense.

Asheville police arrested Marco Diaz–Vasquez, 52, and charged him with incest and rape of a 5-year-old child, WLOS reported.

He was scheduled to appear in court on March 24. No additional details were immediately available.

Jose Angel Melgar Guardado, 42, pled guilty to “incest with a child, statutory rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child and two counts of assault on a child under the age of 12,” the Hickory Daily Record reported.

Guardado will spend 18 to 27 years in prison and may be deported upon his release.

Authorities in Union County arrested Ramon Rivera Lanza on March 10 and charged him with three counts of statutory rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Wilmington Police Department arrested Ethan Nilo Perez, 28, and charged him with six felonies for exposing himself to a child or children at the Long Leaf Mall Shopping Center, Port City Daily reported.

Somehow, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released him from the detention facility on an unsecured $15,000 bond.