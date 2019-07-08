WATCHDOG: Children Raped, Murdered and Burned by NC Illegal Aliens

Rape charge added for Mexican national accused of killing a woman and her two young children…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolina law enforcement arrested 20 illegal aliens and charged them with 56 child sex crimes in June, according to a North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) report.

NCFIRE’s reports show the horrifying affects of illegal immigration on American society.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office added statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old to the crimes committed by a dangerous illegal alien, Areli Aguirre–Avilez, The Morganton News Herald reported.

Aguirre–Avilez is a 30-year-old Mexican citizen who illegally resides in the United States, the Associated Press reported. He allegedly killed three family members: a brother, sister and mother.

Authorities charged Aguirre-Avilez in the murder of 38-year-old Maria Calderon and her children, 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco.

Aguirre–Avilez allegedly burned down the family’s home and shot the children while his 16-year-old girlfriend ran over the mother with her car. The two accomplices are presumed to have dumped her body in the Catawba River.

He faces additional charges for “violation of domestic violence order with a deadly weapon and first-degree arson.”

Police arrested 43-year-old Reyes Rivera–Zapata, who lives in Durham, on Friday, June 7 and charged him with “kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties” with a 10-year-old child, WTVD reported.

He allegedly abused the child while he or she was having a sleepover with a friend.

The jail released Rivera–Zapata after he posted a $100,000 bail, despite being an illegal alien who has broken America’s laws.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Edis Donaldo Maldonado–Ortez, a Honduran illegal alien, after a 13-year-old girl accused him of raping her, Port City Daily reported.

Authorities charged Maldonado–Ortez with “one felony county of statutory rape … one felony county of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a warrant for Maldonado–Ortez for violating immigration laws.