Arrests of NC Illegal Aliens for Child Rape/Sexual Assault Double over One Month

‘This is a dramatic increase from previous months and we’re not exactly sure why…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement (NCFIRE) released the January child rapes by illegal aliens report and found a major uptick in crimes since December.

Police in North Carolina arrested 38 illegal aliens last month and charged them with 140 crimes related to the sexual abuse of children, up from 17 arrests and 53 charges last month.

NCFIRE President James Johnson said in a news release that the uptick was due, in part, to the refusal of some of the state’s sanctuary cities to cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

“This is a dramatic increase from previous months and we’re not exactly sure why, except [that] NC’s lawmakers have STILL not done anything to strengthen our Sanctuary City law, or enact mandatory E-verify for ALL businesses, or even pass a law that forces law enforcement to check the immigration status of individuals they arrest and cooperate,” Johnson said.

Among the worst alleged offenders in January were Nestor Guerrero-gova, Martir Alvarez, Tiburcio Marcial Pineda and Y-huon Enuol.

Authorities arrested Guerrero-gova, 41, in Sampson County on Jan. 29 and charged him with 12 crimes, including two counts of felony incest, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of statutory rape of a child, and two counts of crimes against nature.

Police arrested Alvarez, 45, on Jan. 25 in Forsyth County and charged him with 12 crimes, including four counts of indecent liberties with a child, four counts of statutory rape of a child, and four counts of sex offense with a child.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Pineda on Jan. 16, after searching his home and finding child pornography, WRAL reported.

Pineda faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police in Charlotte arrested Enuol, 36, on Jan. 13 and charged him with 16 crimes, including four counts of incest with a child younger than 13, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15.