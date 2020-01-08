North Carolina 2019: 240 Illegal Aliens Arrested on 860 Sex Crimes Against Kids

‘I hope that he is never allowed to be around children again, because obviously he took advantage of his position, as an educator and as an adult human being…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform (NCFIRE) released its Dec. 2019 “Child Rapes by Illegal Aliens” report, revealing that 17 illegal aliens were arrested in the state on 53 charges of child rape and/or child sexual assault.

The release of this report shows that, in total, authorities throughout North Carolina arrested 240 illegal aliens on 860 sexual crimes against children in 2019.

Since NCFIRE has to verify “the illegal alien status of each individual…through the arresting agency of each individual” and some agencies refuse to report that information, so the numbers reported by the group underestimate the total number of illegal aliens arrested and the total number of charges against them.

Some of the worst offenders from the December report include Javier Sosa Santamaria, Javier Rubio Chavez, Ricardo Mata, and Gabriel Villeda, and Raul Gerardo Mora-Vazquez.

In one of the most disturbing cases of the year, police arrested Raul Gerardo Mora-Vazquez, who is charged with raping a 4-year-old girl, on Dec. 27, The Times News reported.

The arrest report said that Mora-Vazquez raped the toddler between April 1 and Aug. 25, 2019.

Police arrested Santamaria in Mecklenburg County on Dec. 23 and charged him with 14 offenses, including first degree forcible rape, first degree rape against a child, five counts of first degree sex offense against a child, and seven counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The Charlotte–Mecklenburg Police Department lost Javier Rubio Chavez on Dec. 12 after he cut off his ankle tracker and fled from authorities, CBS 17 reported.

Chavez is charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense against a child, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The police let Chavez out of jail during his pre-trial on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.

CMPD tweeted about Chavez and asked for the public’s help.

Officers need your assistance in locating Javier Chavez. 👀See something, 📣say something. 📱 @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/imI0R17kKp — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2019

Police arrested Ricardo Mata sometime in 2018, and he plead guilty to first degree statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child on Dec. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

His victims were 7 and 8 years old, WSOCTV reported.

Mata plead guilty to the charges while asserting that he was innocent of the crimes.

“He abused me my entire childhood,” said a female family member who was not named in the case. “I ask you, for me and all the victims named and unnamed, [for] justice today.”

Mata abused the two children during an after-school program called “Play Spanish,” which he managed for almost 30 years at Eastover Elementary and Covenant Presbyterian Church.

“I forgive him and I pray for him,” the father of a victim said. “And I hope that he is never allowed to be around children again, because obviously he took advantage of his position, as an educator and as an adult human being.”

Police arrested Gabriel Villeda in Cabarrus County on Dec. 6.

Authorities charged him with incest with a child less than 13 years old, two counts of first degree sex offense against a child, indecent liberties with a child, and assaultive child abuse.