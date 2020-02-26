NC Voter-Integrity Group Finds that Same-Day Registration Full of Flaws, Fraud

‘Either people are lying about their address in order to vote in North Carolina, or election officials are falling down on sending out the verification mailings…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolina and 20 other states allow voters to register on the same day that they vote, but a new report from the Voter Integrity Project found that same-day registrations (SDR) and provisional ballot rules (PBR) could threaten election security.

The Voter Integrity Project sent letters to almost 2,100 voters who voted through SDR and PBR. Many letters were marked “undeliverable” and returned to the sender because the address that the voter provided was fraudulent.

The group learned that SDR ballots were seven times more likely to be rejected than the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported, according to its recent report.

“This work exposed several dangerous weaknesses in the way election officials verify the registrations of new voters,” said Jay DeLancy, the Voter Integrity Project’s founder.

“Either people are lying about their address in order to vote in North Carolina, or election officials are falling down on sending out the verification mailings and either way, that’s a system failure,” DeLancy said.

The group also found systematic errors in the way that election officials conduct same-day registrations.

Two participants who were surveyed said that election officials did not ask them to provide proof of residency at all before allowing them to vote.

Some respondents said that election officials let them verify their residency with documents, or even photos of documents, that North Carolina law does not accept.

“In those cases, the voter is not to blame, but the officials working the Early Voting locations should know better” said DeLancy.

“Either they are poorly trained or they are deliberately breaking the law,” he said, “so this needs correction right away.”

The Voter Integrity Project further found that the state’s verification process does not operate in a timely manner.

North Carolina law says that new voters must be accepted “unless the Postal Service has returned as undeliverable two notices to the applicant.”

The group sent 238 fake letters to test the process.

“To date, more than five months after the mailings ceased, we’ve received less than a third of them back,” DeLancy said. “This is proof that our current verification process is a complete failure and should be repaired during this year’s short session.”

Despite the problems with North Carolina’s SDR, 2,855 voters have already voted through same-day registration for the March 3 primaries.