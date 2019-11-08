NC Poll Workers Assigned Sensitivity Training after Asking Transgender for ID

‘This is an excellent time to not just single someone out, but say,”We all need to be aware of this.”‘

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Election workers in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County are being forced to undergo sensitivity training after one worker asked a transgender voter for ID and registration.

The staffer said that because the transgender woman’s “face doesn’t match your name,” they’d need to verify identity.

“The chief judge came out and said, ‘I need ID,’ and I said, ‘What is the issue?’” the female-identifying transgender, who wished to remain anonymous, told WSOC-TV.

“[She] then says to me, ‘The issue is your face doesn’t match your name.’ I said, ‘Why must you see my ID when it’s not a requirement?’ She looks at me, eyeball to eyeball, and says, ‘For you, it’s a requirement.’ I said, ‘Well, why me? Is it because I’m transgender?’”

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County’s board of elections director, admitted the worker should not have asked the transgender woman to show identification. To resolve the situation, Dickerson said he plans to implement sensitivity training.

“This is an excellent time to not just single someone out, but say, ‘We all need to be aware of this,’” Dickerson said.

There are currently several states that require proof of identification, including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Transgender activists and other left-wing groups have attacked the laws as discriminatory since transgender voters’ names might not always match their appearances.

Mecklenburg County has come under scrutiny several times recently for its voting practices.

In January, Dickerson faced criticism because the county’s board of elections didn’t properly report or upload absentee ballots. The board claimed that it did so because many of the ballots listed improper dates.

Dickerson maintained that the board didn’t reject the ballots. Rather, it sent them to a state agency for further consideration.

“We followed the process, we followed procedures just like we’re required to do,” Dickerson told WBTV.