During NC’s House Arrest, 15 Illegals Charged with Child Rape or Sexual Assault

Armed-robbery arrest in Durham leads to additional statutory rape charge after tip-off…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Even during North Carolina‘s statewide house arrest, which suspended the constitutional rights of innocent citizens, illegal aliens were still able to rape and sexually assault children.

North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement released its April report on child rape and sexual assault and found that police arrested and charged 15 illegal aliens with 29 crimes.

Authorities in Mecklenburg County arrested Byon Guillermo Bautista–Garcia on April 19 and charged him with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offense with a child.

Ala Areef Abukhalaf was arrested on April 5 in Mecklenburg County and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In early April, Esteban Pino Sanchez pleaded guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl in 2017, WECT reported.

He will serve 16 to 24 years and must register as a sex offender upon release. No information was available about whether he would be deported after serving his sentence.

Juan Antonio Rojas was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rojas on April 7 and charged him with statutory rape, Nixle reported.

Authorities in Carrabus County arrested Victor Miguel Rodriguez on April 28 and charged him with two counts of first-degree sexual offfense with a child, according to Arrests.org.

Not all of the recently reported offenses took place during Gov. Roy Cooper‘s mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office had already arrested Elmer Jose Mejia Guardado on Jan. 3 of this year on multiple armed-robbery charges.

Once he was arrested, the sheriff’s office received an additional tip that he had met a 15-year-old girl online and arranged a meeting with her. The tip alleged that he committed statutory rape against the child.

After an investigation, authorities charged him with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, the sheriff’s office reported.