NC Gun Store Hits ‘The Squad’ w/ Billboard Calling Them ‘Idiots’

‘They can buy their own billboard and pay for it like I did…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A small gun shop in North Carolina is doing what it can to hit back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the other progressive Congress members of “The Squad,” promoting a billboard with their headshots and the slogan: “the 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

The sign, sponsored by Cherokee Guns in Murphy, North Carolina, drew immediate outrage from liberals and gun control advocates.

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence called the billboard “dangerous” and blamed President Donald Trump for encouraging “violent” rhetoric against Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

“Disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric from Cherokee Guns in North Carolina,” said the coalition’s Monday Facebook post. “Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are (rising) and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “Your sign is putting a target on these US Reps. What… is wrong with you? REPORTING YOUR BUSINESS TO ACLU AS A HATE GROUP,” Mo Neal said.

But the gun store isn’t giving in.

When contacted by the Charlotte Observer about the online debate over the billboard, a shop employee at Cherokee Guns said they had received a few calls “from people trying to tell us what’s what.”

In fact, gun store has upped the ante, handing out “4 Horsemen” bumper stickers on their website “due to overwhelming demand.”

The price? You have to eat a piece of bacon.

“Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump,” the store posted on Facebook. “Due to OVERWHELMING demand…you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER…simple…eat a piece of bacon…tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020.

“Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible,” the post continued.

The gun store’s staff has been prepped in case “threatening liberals” harass them.

“Show them the door, or your gun, and tell them they can buy their own billboard and pay for it like I did,” the owner of Cherokee Guns told his staff, according to the Observer.

This is not the first time the store, founded in 2012, has had a controversial billboard up in Murphy.

Earlier this month, the shop posted photos of another that featured a muscular Donald Trump flexing his arms in front of a U.S. flag.

“No collusion. No Obstruction. Just Guns!!! One mile on the right,” said the billboard.

It was also debated on Facebook, starting with a woman who swore Trump “never looked like that!”

Information from the Charlotte Observer, distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC, was used in this article.