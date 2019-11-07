NC Gov. Vetoes Bill that Made It Harder for Foreigners to Commit Voter Fraud

‘Blocking legitimate voters from casting a ballot is a risk we cannot take…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill on Wednesday the would remove foreign citizens from the state’s voting rolls.

“Only citizens should be allowed to vote,” Cooper said in a statement. “But blocking legitimate voters from casting a ballot is a risk we cannot take when the law already prevents non-citizens from voting and has legitimate mechanisms to remove them from the rolls.”

The legislation, Senate Bill 250, would have used jury duty records to ensure that only U.S. citizens were allowed to vote.

It wold have required courts to submit the names of all North Carolina residents who had been disqualified from jury duty due to citizenship status. The elections board would then have reviewed the names and determined whether the listed residents were eligible to vote.

The bill passed along party lines in both the state House and Senate, but Cooper said it would have created an environment of “intimidation” in North Carolina.

“This legislation creates a high risk of voter harassment and intimidation and could discourage citizens from voting,” he claimed.

State Democrats agreed: “This is a solution in search of a problem,” said Democratic state Rep. Pricey Harrison. “I think we’re going to end up with a lot of voters who are going to be dropped from the files.”

But Republican state Sen. Joyce Krawiec said the elections board already uses similar methods to remove people from the voter rolls. This bill is “nothing different than what we do now,” she said, according to the News & Observer.

Cooper’s veto is nothing more than a continuation of “his radical left-wing agenda,” state Senate Republicans said in a statement. “How radical do you have to be to block a bill making it harder for foreign nationals to vote in American elections?”