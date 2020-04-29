NC County Defies Democrat Governor; Reopens Businesses Amid Shutdown

‘I would be derelict in my duty and continue to support something that the data … doesn’t lend itself to…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) A North Carolina county has voted to re-open Wednesday, in defiance of Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper‘s recent decree to extend business-wrecking shelter-in-place orders into May with no timetable for returning to normal.

Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck confirmed the county’s decision on Wednesday morning, citing the less-than-projected impact of the coronavirus pandemic, paired with the potential for economic disaster.

I plan to sign an order today that reopens Gaston County in phases effective April 29th at 5:00 PM. Staying at home is not a solution. We can protect health and we can work at the same time. Thank you pic.twitter.com/DU5hzDjEsc — Tracy Philbeck (@tracyphilbeck) April 29, 2020

In a news conference, Philbeck said that allowing the shut-down to continue would mean “we will not have anything to come back to,” reported WSOC.

Philbeck said he was encouraged to see many other counties following suit by openly opposing the order to extend lock-downs through May 8 at the earliest.

Even Cooper’s fellow party-members criticized the governor for moving too slow.

“We have had hurricane after hurricane. And this is not going away after six months,” said Robeson Commissioner Tom Taylor, a Democrat, according to the Civitas Institute. “I just don’t know how much more we can take.”

But underscoring the level of uncertainty that the virus had brought with it, one of the state’s most prominent Republicans, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, whose own re-election is at stake in November, urged a more cautious approach.

Tillis said that Cooper’s order had been consistent with the federal guidelines established by President Donald Trump for a gradual reopening.

“While families and small businesses are hurting, the worst thing that could happen is for us to have a significantly worse second spike that results in more loss of life and forces another shutdown of our economy,” he said, according to the Civitas Institute.