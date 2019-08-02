NC Billboard Triggers ‘Squad’ Member to Demand Removal

‘Eat a piece of bacon…tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020…then get your limited edition bumper sticker!!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After a North Carolina gun store paid for a billboard that makes fun of “The Squad,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., one of the group’s members, called on GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, to “finally do the right thing” and have the billboard taken down.

Cherokee Guns in Murphy, North Carolina, trolled Reps. Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib by promoting a billboard with the women’s headshots and the slogan: “the 4 Horsemen are Idiots, signed, the Deplorables.”

Pressley said this kind of “racist” rhetoric makes “hate our new normal.”

Since the gun shop is in the district Meadows represents, Presley said it’s up to him to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

#Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. @RepMarkMeadows – Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing. https://t.co/IvR1eunFQt — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 30, 2019

Muslim Advocates, a left-leaning activist group, joined Pressley and demanded that Cherokee Guns take down the billboard.

“This billboard puts the lives of these congresswomen in immediate danger and needs to be taken down right away. It labels the four women as harbingers of the apocalypse and then invites people to purchase guns ‘1 mile [ahead] on right,’” the group’s public advocacy director Scott Simpson said in a statement.

“Much of the media is irresponsibly downplaying this deeply concerning billboard as ‘mocking.’ This is not a joke and it’s not an insult. This is encouraging gun violence against elected officials,” Simpson continued.

When contacted by the Charlotte Observer about the online debate over the billboard, a shop employee at Cherokee Guns said they had received a few calls “from people trying to tell us what’s what.”

But the store isn’t backing down. In fact, they’ve upped the ante, handing out “4 Horsemen” bumper stickers on their website “due to overwhelming demand.”

The price? You have to eat a piece of bacon.



In addition to throwing the race-card, Simpson claimed these stickers promoted Islamophobia because of their dietary demand.

“This is also an anti-Muslim attack,” he said. “The owners of Cherokee Guns have a Facebook post advertising a similar bumper sticker that is rife with disgusting anti-Muslim slurs including a reference to ‘Infidels for Trump’ and an invitation for patrons to ‘eat a piece of bacon’ to receive the sticker.”

Pressley attributed the shop’s billboard to Trump’s “racist” rhetoric, citing a recent rally chant in which the crowd asked Trump to “send [Omar] back” and his tweets about Baltimore, a city represented by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Meadows has continued to defend Trump, despite the Democrats’ attacks.