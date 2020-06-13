NC Arrests 23 Illegal Aliens for 70 Sexual Crimes Against Children

Alleged child-abusers disregard NC governor’s COVID quarantine orders, as well as federal immigration policy…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement released its May report on child rapes and sexual assaults by illegal aliens and found that authorities charged 23 criminals with 70 crimes.

Despite North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, these crimes against children have not slowed.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Medeiros on May 25 after launching an investigation two days prior, WNCT reported.

The investigation targeted a person responsible for sexually assaulting a child for 10 years, from 2003 to 2013.

Police arrested Medeiros in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and charged him with three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Martorelli on May 5 in Hampstead, JDNews reported.

Martorelli allegedly had an online, sexual relationship with an underage girl. The alleged victim is 14 years old.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office charged Martorelli with ten misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child; one misdemeanor for making an obscene image; one felony fount of sending obscene images to a child; one felony count of indecent liberties with a childl; and one felony count of soliciting a child by computer.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Antonio Miranda Santos on March 5.

Police charged him with sexual battery and indecent liberties with children, BlueRidgeNow reported.

Authorities in Mecklenburg County arrested Cruz Miguel Aguina, 38, on May 6 and charged him with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child who was younger than 15 years old, Busted Newspaper reported.

Authorities in Henderson County arrested Josue Martinez Juarez, 24, on May 12 for felony statutory rape of a child who was younger than 15 years old and felony dissemination of obscene material to a child.