NBC Trots Out RINO Bush Staffer Nicolle Wallace to Criticize ‘Racist’ Tweets

‘We might get it wrong sometimes, but whatever that gut reaction to him is, in this instance, it is textbook racism…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Resident RINO Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday gave her NBC network bosses what they desperately sought—a NeverTrump critic from the Right to repudiate President Donald Trump’s recent tweets.

“Whether you love him or hate him, he’s a racist,” she said during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Wallace, a former communications director for the George W. Bush administration, first bailed on the Republican Party during the 2008 election, when she refused to support the John McCain candidacy because of his choice of Sarah Palin as his running mate.

As the current anchor of “Deadline: White House” on MSNBC, she has made a full-on conversion to the far-Left during the Trump administration, explaining that she refused even to read the president’s controversial tweets on air.

“We, as a show, have made a lot of choices about not repeating the most hateful things that come out of the White House,” she told Meyers, “and having worked there, I think I’m particularly triggered by the use of the White House property … for spewing hate speech, for spewing lies.”

Wallace said her show also had refused to cover media briefings by former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As policy, she added, it does broadcast any live speeches from Trump that would force her sensitive audience to hear him without any filtration through the left-wing echo chamber.

“We feel like we’re fire-hosing our viewers by doing that” Wallace said, perhaps intending to invoke imagery from the 1960s civil rights movement.

However, since subtlety is not what the Peacock pays her for, Wallace went on to make explicitly clear that she was in line with the Left’s narrative regarding Trump’s weekend attack on Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY; and other freshman Democrats who have dubbed themselves “The Squad.”

Trump elicited media hysteria by tweeting that the anti-American congresswomen should “go back” where they came from, even though Somalia-born Omar was the only non-native member of the group.

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Wallace validated the deranged leftists’ emotional response—which has led to several recent hoaxes and false reports in the media.

Echoing the debunked Jussie Smollett conspiracy and other recent panics, she continued to stoke fear that the president’s tweets signaled imminent danger.

“We might get it wrong sometimes, but whatever that gut reaction to him is, in this instance, it is textbook racism,” Wallace said. “And it’s racism on purpose, it’s racism out loud—and I think there’s a lot of concern in Washington, growing concern, that someone’s gonna get hurt.”

Such unsubstantiated claims have become a common trope among Trump opponents, who have reflexively accused him of xenophobia and Nazism throughout his presidency—much as they did for Wallace’s former White House boss, George W. Bush.

Like others in the press—who, during the feeding frenzy, have demanded, largely without success, that Trump’s fellow Republicans denounce the president’s comments—Wallace also attempted to link the tweets to his supporters, insisting that they take ownership.

After griping that she had received no return phone calls from Republicans to come on her show, Wallace said that the reluctance to attack Trump was, itself, harmful to the country.

“We didn’t hear back from anybody,” she said. “I obviously still talk to a lot of Republicans—I worked in the last Republican administration before this one—and it’s, it’s, it’s searing. Um, their silence is almost as damaging to this country as Trump’s conduct.”

Democrats, likewise, have faced heavy criticism for their ongoing refusal to condemn anti-Semitic comments made by Omar and fellow “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Despite a resolution that directly criticized anti-Semitic tweets made by Omar, the House—facing a revolt by the Congressional Black Caucus—watered it down to condemn all forms of hate speech.

Ocasio–Cortez’s recent accusations last week of racism within her own party leadership also ignited infighting within the ranks and questions as to whether the extreme Left might be deploying the “race card” too freely.

But those compunctions went by the wayside after Trump goaded his political adversaries.

“You cannot look your children … in the eye and say this is anything other than racism,” Wallace said. “And when we stop calling black ‘black,’ white ‘white,’ up ‘up,’ down ‘down,’ he’s won.”