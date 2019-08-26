NBA Legend/Civil Rights Activist: Trump ‘the Most Extraordinary President in My Lifetime’

‘I discovered I had some God-given skills in a child’s game…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) On Thursday, President Donald Trump awarded Bob Cousy, a Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It’s the nation’s highest civilian honor.

From the looks of it, Cousy, 91, was incredibly grateful for the honor, and for President Trump, whom he called “the most extraordinary president in my lifetime,” according to the New York Post.

“If I’d known I was going to be eulogized I would probably have done the only decent thing and died,” he joked during his remarks.

After Cousy choked up, the president put his hand on the man’s back to comfort him.

“That’s why you shouldn’t invite old men to the White House,” said Cousy. “They get emotional.”

In an interview this week with NBC Sports Boston, Cousy remarked on his long career.

“I discovered I had some God-given skills in a child’s game,” he said. “I got to one of the best liberal arts schools in the country at Holy Cross, played 13 wonderful years with six championships with the Celtics.”

He called being awarded the Medal of Freedom “the cherry on top of the sundae.”

During his long career, Cousy became known for his stance on civil rights issues.

Though he began playing in the Jim Crow era, he made headlines when in 1950 he refused to stay at a team hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a black teammate, Chuck Cooper, was denied entry.

Instead, he rode with Cooper aboard a train to their next stop.

Cousy called the honor “special because it doesn’t fall necessarily into the realm of sports. It’s an award that’s given theoretically for work in other areas. I have taken the opportunities I’ve had on a Mickey Mouse level over the years to do what I’ve been able to do in the areas of civil rights and social justice.”

As to the man whom he called the most extraordinary president of his lifetime?

No surprise: Cousy will be backing Trump in 2020.