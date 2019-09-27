Scientific Journal Retracts Fake Climate Study a Year after Publication

‘This is just the latest example of climate scientists letting themselves down by using incorrect statistics…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Nature, an international multidisciplinary science journal, finally retracted a climate-change article that it published nearly a year ago, despite an independent scientist revealing fundamental flaws in the study days after its publication.

Supposedly credible researchers, led by Laure Resplandy, from the University of California-San Diego and Princeton University published a paper in October 2018 about the relationship between “ocean heat uptake” and changes in atmospheric levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Nic Lewis, an independent climate-science researcher, wrote in a paper published the week after Resplandy’s article that a “few hours of analysis and calculator … was sufficient to uncover apparently serious errors in the underlying calculations.”

“If you calculate the trend correctly, the warming rate is not worse than we thought—it’s very much in line with previous estimates,” Lewis said, according to The Global Warming Policy Forum.

Nature retracted the paper and admitted to the error on Wednesday, nearly a year after the media had used the paper to promote unfounded climate-change hysteria. Resplandy and others appear to have retained their positions at the research universities.

“This is just the latest example of climate scientists letting themselves down by using incorrect statistics,” Lewis said. “The climate field needs to get professional statisticians involved up front if it is going to avoid this kind of embarrassment in future.”

The researchers admitted to their statistical mistakes in the retraction, though the media already spread the climate lie for nearly a year.

CNN, for example, still has an article from the study available online titled, “World’s oceans have absorbed 60% more heat than previously thought, study finds.”

That article does not contain a correction.

The New York Times, BBC and The Washington Post all published the supposed revelations from the faulty, unscientific paper.

CNN posted a separate article that corrected the story, but it is unclear whether news outlets acted honestly and quickly enough to correct the public’s perception of the paper’s erroneous conclusions.

“The original findings of the Resplandy paper were given blanket coverage by the media, who rarely question hyped-up findings of this kind,” Lewis said. “Let’s hope some of them are willing to correct the record.”