NASCAR Car to Feature Trump 2020 Logo During Cup Series

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be running a Trump 2020-sponsored car during the next several Cup Series races, saying that he will give his “best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote.”

LaJoie’s team, Go Fas Racing, entered a deal with the Patriots of America PAC, according to Yahoo Sports, to be part of Trump’s reelection team indirectly.

The PAC recently paid $350,000 to the team, but it’s unclear if that payment is the entirety of the PAC’s sponsorship or if there will be future payments.

“I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” said Go Fas Racing team owner Archie St. Hilaire.

“As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term,” he continued. “Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

This isn’t the first time a NASCAR car has featured Trump’s name. In 2016, Premium Motorsports ran a Trump/Pence promotion just days before the election.

But the new partnership between LaJoie and Patriots of America does come just weeks after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues, and his paint scheme for one of his races last month was BLM-themed.

Wallace’s team then claimed that he had been the victim of a targeted hate crime when a “noose” was found in Wallace’s garage, but an FBI investigation found that the “noose” was just a pull rope, and that it had been in the garage since last fall.