NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags; Approves Kneeling During National Anthem

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) NASCAR said Wednesday it will ban the Confederate flag from “events and properties” to promote a “welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans,” WBTV reported.

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, said Monday to CNN’s Don Lemon that he wanted the Confederate flag removed from future events because it made people feel “uncomfortable.”

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports said they will paint the No. 43 race car with #BlackLivesMatter.

The announcement comes after NASCAR abolished rules last week that required the company’s employees to stand for the national anthem, NBC reported.

Following these changes, NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli said he would cut short his career.

“Well, it’s been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over,” he wrote Wednesday on Facebook, Cleveland.com reported.

Ciccarelli drives in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series under No. 49.

“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” Ciccarelli wrote, before deleting his Facebook account.

“I could care less about the Confederate Flag,” he continued, “but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f—— one group to cater to another and I ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”