Former NASA Scientist: July Was NOT the Hottest Month on Record

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Dr. Roy Spencer, a climatologist and former NASA scientist, said he questions the mainstream media’s claim that July 2019 was the hottest month in recorded history.

In Spencer’s analysis of available data, he concluded that July was “probably the 4th warmest [month] of the last 41 years.”

Left-leaning network CNN cited the findings of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Programme and World Meteorological Organization as evidence that July topped heat records.

The E.U. analysis said the global average temperature in July was 0.56 degrees Celcius warmer than than average temperature from 1981 to 2010. Spencer’s analysis found that the global average temperature in July was about 0.38 degrees Celsius above average.

Spencer said these organizations obtain their date from a “fairly limited and error-prone array of thermometers which were never intended to measure global temperature trends,” according to DrRoySpencer.com.

He provided three reasons why their so-called expert analysis is inaccurate.

First, “the urban heat island (UHI) effect has caused a gradual warming of most land thermometer sites due to encroachment of buildings, parking lots, air conditioning units, vehicles, etc,” Spencer wrote.

“These effects are localized, not indicative of most of the global land surface (which remains most rural), and not caused by increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” he said.

Spencer said organizations that monitor the climate have trouble correcting for “UHI-contaminated data.” He suggests these organizations use thermometers located in rural areas.

Second, “Ocean temperatures are notoriously uncertain due to changing temperature measurement technologies (canvas buckets thrown overboard to get a sea surface temperature sample long ago, ship engine water intake temperatures more recently, buoys, satellite measurements only since about 1983, etc.,” Spencer said.

Third, Spencer said temperature data relies on “land and ocean temperatures” that are geographically limited. Temperatures in some areas of the globe are not measured, and so an accurate average is impossible.

Spencer said the media has relied on selective, sensational climate data that bolsters belief in man-made climate change.

“Yes, it was unusually warm in France in July. But look at the cold in Eastern Europe and western Russia. Where was the reporting on that? How about the fact that the U.S. was, on average, below normal?” Spencer asked.