JUDGE NAPOLITANO: Trump ‘Prepared to Commit a Felony’ To Win Reelection

‘There’s no wiggle room with respect to dirt…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Judge Andrew Napolitano, a senior judicial analyst at Fox News, claimed President Donald Trump is “prepared to commit a felony” to win reelection in 2020.

Napolitano’s comments were in reaction to Trump’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, in which Trump said that if a foreign government offered him dirt on an opponent, he’d “take it.”

“There’s no wiggle room with respect to dirt, with respect to opposition research,” Napolitano said. “The Federal Election Commission decided in other cases that that is a thing of value.”

Trump clarified his comments on Friday, saying that he wasn’t advocating for foreign interference in U.S. elections.

“First of all, I don’t think anyone would present me with anything bad because they know how much I love this country,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

“No. 2: If I was—and of course, you have to look at it, because if you don’t look at it, you’re not going to know if it’s bad. How are you going to know if it’s bad?”

Napolitano, however, said that talking to any foreign official in such a capacity would be considered a felony.

“Meaning he would be committing a felony and the person giving it to him, if the person was here, would be committing a felony as well,” Napolitano said.

“If he is a candidate, then what he receives is regulated by federal laws that he took an oath to uphold,” he continued. “Among them are you cannot take something, accept something, receive something from a foreign national under the guise of being the head of state or because you want to use it for your campaign.”

Federal Election Commissioner Ellen Weintraub released a statement shortly after Trump’s interview to make it “100% clear to the American public” that accepting information from foreign governments is illegal.

“This is not a novel concept,” Weintraub said. “Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation.”

Napolitano—a frequent Trump critic— said the comments were revealing.

“The president of the United States of America is prepared to commit a felony to get re-elected,” Napolitano concluded. “That was my reaction and it was not a happy one. I thought he shot himself in the foot. I wish he didn’t say it.”