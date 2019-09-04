Nanny-State NY Forces Youth Football Programs to Disclose Head-Injury Risks
‘It is imperative that families realize the danger to their children when playing high-contact sports…’
(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Tuesday a bill that requires youth tackle football programs to disclose to parents or guardians the effects of concussions and sub-concussive blows.
“The medical research on the long-term effects of concussions and sub-concussive hits continues to evolve and it is essential that we provide the parents of young athletes with the latest up-to-date information,” Cuomo said, according to a press release.
“Parents should have the facts when it comes to the well-being of their children and access to this information will help with decision-making and encourage best practices on the field.”
“The impacts of a concussion on a child’s developing brain can be devastating,” said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from New York City who sponsored the legislation.
“That’s why it’s so important that parents and guardians have complete and accurate information about the risks of traumatic brain injury involved in tackle football,” Krueger said. “I thank the Governor for signing this legislation and helping to protect one of New York’s most important resources—our kids.”
Senate Bill 2958A amended New York’s public health law to give the New York State Department of Health control over the information about concussions that reaches the parents. The Department of Health will construct an informational packet to warn parents and guardians about the risks to their children.
“I thank Governor Cuomo for seeing the wisdom of this legislation,” Assembly Member Michael Benedetto said.
“Each year we have learned more and more about the hazards to the brain caused by multiple blows to the head,” Benedetto continued. “It is imperative that families realize the danger to their children when playing high-contact sports.”
He said the legislation was “an attempt to inform and warn parents so that they can make an intelligent decision for the benefit of their children.”
A report from Boston University learned that football players who begin as early as 12 years old are more likely to have early onset Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease, Vox reported.