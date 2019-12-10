Jerry Nadler Attempts to De-Legitimize Trump’s Possible Reelection as Not ‘Fair’

‘Let me ask you this. If he’s acquitted, do you believe we’ll have a fair election in 2020?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democrats are already laying the groundwork to de-legitimize the results of the 2020 election if impeachment doesn’t work and President Donald Trump wins reelection.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, claimed that Trump’s reelection efforts might not be “fair” if the Senate doesn’t convict him.

“Let me ask you this. If he’s acquitted, do you believe we’ll have a fair election in 2020?” Todd asked.

“I don’t know,” Nadler responded. “The president, based on his past performance, will do everything he can to make it not a fair election. And that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment.”

Nadler went on to claim that there is “an abundance of uncontested evidence” against Trump, and that 70% of Americans “understand the president has done something very wrong.”

Todd did not dispute these claims, despite the fact that Nadler didn’t offer a single poll to back his assertions.

In another interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Nadler urged Senate Republicans to be “patriotic” and vote to impeach Trump.

“I don’t know if [Trump will] be acquitted,” he said. “The senators are going to have to decide. The House members, first, are going to have to decide, and then the senators are going to have to decide. … Are they going to be patriots? Or are they going to be partisans?”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed last week that House Democrats will draw up articles of impeachment against Trump, surprising no one. Nadler has said that there could be multiple articles for various “crimes.”

“Certainly, abuse of power. It might be abuse of Congress—obstruction of Congress, in his not cooperating. You know, he refused every single document. He told everybody in the executive branch, ‘Do not cooperate. Do not answer. Do not testify.’ No president has ever done anything like that,” he told NBC.

“So this is a defiance of the role of Congress, given by the Constitution, for impeachment,” Nadler continued. “But again, he put himself above the country. He sought to get foreign interference against the integrity of our election. And this is a matter of urgency to deal with. Because we have to make sure that the next election is conducted with integrity and without foreign interference.”