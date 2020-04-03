Nadler Avoids IG’s Testimony Amid MORE Damning Evidence of FBI Spying Abuse

‘Because of the pervasiveness and seriousness of the FISA application deficiencies … we renew our request that you invite Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Following yet another damning revelation about the FBI’s mishandling of warrants to spy on American citizens, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he would call on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify once again.

But Graham’s House counterpart, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., so far has resisted calls for Horowitz’s testimony on the IG’s recent findings, which stem from a lengthy investigation into the politically motivated surveillance of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

On Tuesday, Horowitz issued a memorandum to FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General William Barr after auditing a sample of 29 warrant applications from eight different field offices to check for supporting documentation required by the agency’s Woods Procedures.

He noted errors in all of the requested sets of case documents—four of which the FBI agents were unable to supply or even to confirm the existence of.

That led Horowitz to say he had a “lack of confidence” in the FBI’s adherence to its own process for the controversial domestic surveillance operations.

The Justice Department acknowledged, following a December IG report, that two of four warrants issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were “not valid.”

Nonetheless, Nadler, as House Judiciary chair, has continued to investigate Trump and smear the Republican president over debunked claims that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, while downplaying the role that corrupt anti-Trump operatives played in planting the false allegations.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the top-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday renewed his request that Nadler call Horowitz to testify.

“Because of the pervasiveness and seriousness of the FISA application deficiencies—and the pending reauthorization of FISA—we renew our request that you invite Inspector General Michael Horowitz to testify at a public hearing promptly when the House returns to session,” Jordan wrote in a letter to Nadler.

After hearing about the report, Graham indicated his intention to hear from Horowitz.

“I have just been briefed on Inspector General Horowitz’s audit of FISA applications involving American citizens,” Graham said in a press release, according to the National Review.

“This random audit shows discrepancies regarding verification of the information under the Woods Procedures,” he continued. “I intend to have Inspector General Horowitz come to the Committee to explain his findings and receive his recommendations about how to change the program.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.