NAACP Official: ‘I Don’t Talk to ‘F***ing Jews’

Local chapter president fired from his state job…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The NAACP has not decided how to handle Jeffrey Dye, the president of the Passaic, New Jersey NAACP, who allegedly told a reporter from the New Jersey Globe, “I don’t talk to f***ing Jews.”

But The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development immediately fired him after Globe reporter David Wallstien alleged that Dye made disparaging remarks toward Jews and Latinos.

Dye made broad claims against Jews in a subsequent Facebook post, the Globe reported.

“What You Are Seriously Watching Here Is ( “COINTELPRO & JEWISH MEDIA PROPAGANDA ASSASSINATION HIT TEAM” ) At Work, & It’s That Racist Gary Schaer Behind It All & He Is Using The Jewish Media To Get Me Fired From A Job “Which He Did For Me Telling The Truth About Israel & The Killing & Murder Of The Palestinian People & The Enslavement Of African People,” Dye wrote.

Dye then accused the Jewish cabal of attacking New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy hired Dye as a business representative for the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, but the governor has not yet commented on Dye’s remarks, despite quickly condemning bigoted remarks in the past, North Jersey reported.

“In fact, it was the Department of Labor that stepped up and fired Dye, since Murphy took no action and made no statement. That’s not leadership. Governor Murphy preaches progressivism, but his administration practices prejudice,” said Rep. Doug Steinhardt, the chairman of the New Jersey Republican Party.

“When You Have Any Real Activist That Speaks Like I Do He’s A Threat & Dangerous To Any Racist That’s Trying To Destroy Black & Latino People To Advance Their Cause To Dictate & Control This World,” Dye said, seemingly referring to Jews.

The New Jersey NAACP said it has not decided what Dye’s future with the Passaic NAACP will be because the NAACP National President and CEO is out of the country, said Richard T. Smith, president of the NAACP New Jersey Conference.