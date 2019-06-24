Muslim Immigrant Slams Omar, Tlaib; ‘They Don’t Speak for Me’

‘The offensive narrative they chose to engage in…reflects poorly on the majority Muslim population…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) An American-Arab Muslim woman slammed excessive, favorable media coverage of Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., saying they don’t represent most Muslim Americans, and arguing that their “offensive” and divisive rhetoric isn’t reflective of her culture.

Omar and Tlaib are “self-promoting provocateurs” who promote “inflammatory,” anti-Semitic rhetoric and fundraise for “terrorist sympathizers,” Ghana Wahdan, a counterterrorism intelligence analyst for the Colorado Information Analysis Centers (CIAC) and subject matter expert (SME) on international terrorism, wrote in an op-ed for the Colorado Springs Gazette.

“[They] don’t speak for me — or for millions of my compatriots across this country,” Wahdan wrote. “Surely, out of the millions of Muslim diaspora living in the United States, capable reasonable, patriotic, Omar and Tlaib can’t be the best we can come up with to represent us in Congress.

“I believe the offensive narrative they chose to engage in, whether to attack the United States or Israel, reflects poorly on the majority Muslim population in the United States, and could cause more hate crimes targeting peaceful Muslims who do not share their views,” she continued.

Wahdan, a Muslim immigrant like Omar, said most American Muslims “serve this country with honor” in every facet of American society, and most harbor no ill will toward Israel or other fellow citizens “who happen to disagree with them.”

“They just want to live peacefully,” Wahdan wrote.

But Omar and Tlaib’s victimization is “embarrassing,” she claimed.

“We believe that keeping silence in the face on the offensive and Omar’s and Tlaib’s toxic narrative is dangerous to our community and the American identity we’ve worked so hard to obtain,” she wrote. “I’m speaking out because I believe we owe it to America to speak up and push back on the congresswomen. Simply put, Omar and Tlaib are not the face of American Muslims. We can do better for our country.”