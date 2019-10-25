Musicians Threaten to Boycott Amazon Over ICE Cooperation

‘We will not allow Amazon to exploit our creativity to promote its brand while it enables attacks on immigrants, communities of color, workers and local economies…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) More than 800 musicians have pledged to boycott Amazon until it stops working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

In a letter to Amazon executives, the leftist organization Fight for the Future said the company must stop working with ICE or lose the business and service of musicians.

At press time, there were 821 signatories (although some appeared to be duplicates. A form page linked from the open letter allowed other artists to add their names to it.

While few of the musicians had a broad enough fan base to ring familiar to casual music fans, activists also threatened in the letter to derail an Amazon-sponsored music festival scheduled for December in Las Vegas if the demands were ignored.

Amazon must agree to “terminate existing contracts with military, law enforcement, and government agencies (ICE, CBP, ORR) that commit human rights abuses, stop providing Cloud services & tools to organizations (such as Palantir) that power the US government’s deportation machine, end projects that encourage racial profiling and discrimination, such as Amazon’s facial recognition product, and reject future engagements w/aforementioned bad actors,” the letter states, according to Rolling Stone.

Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, said companies like Amazon must be held “accountable” for enabling the human rights abuses carried out at the hands of the Trump administration. Amazon has played a “role providing an operational backbone for the US government’s oppressive and violent attacks on immigrant communities,” Greer claimed.

“Amazon’s surveillance based business model is fundamentally at odds with basic human rights,” Greer continued.

The festival, Intersect, drew attention from left-leaning artists when DJ Black Madonna wrote on Twitter that she was “furious” Amazon was sponsoring the festival. She pulled out of Intersect and claimed it would be a “moral and ethical transgression against my work, my faith, and most importantly the people I stand with” to perform.

“We will not allow Amazon to exploit our creativity to promote its brand while it enables attacks on immigrants, communities of color, workers and local economies,” the letter reads. “We call on all artists who believe in basic rights and human dignity to join us.”