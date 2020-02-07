MURDOCK: Dems’ S***hole Mentality Trickles Down to Iowa

‘Right now, it’s almost a lawless society…’

(Deroy Murdock, Liberty Headlines) Monday night’s Iowa caucuses were an epic fail for Democrats.

Thanks to a star-crossed ballot-tabulation program written by alumni of the Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns, final results are still unavailable as of this writing, early Thursday morning.

(Editor’s note: Results as of Thursday night, with 100% precincts reporting had Pete Buttigieg with 26.2% of delegate equivalents and Bernie Sanders with 26.13%. However, some are reporting that the tallies are loaded with “errors” and “irregularities.”)

The party that is desperate to control every American’s healthcare options, energy purchases, consumer decisions and much more could not smoothly stage a caucus and count its votes.

Even worse, arrogant Democrats rejected the Department of Homeland Security’s offer to test this technology’s security and reliability.

Democrats were so busy hallucinating about non-existent Russian collusion and obsessing over Ukraine-o-rama that they never noticed the electoral fiasco ticking like a briefcase bomb, right beneath their upturned noses.

This unmitigated fiasco should strip Democrats of the right to claim that they have any idea of what they’re doing. This fine mess confirms yet again that virtually everything the Democrats touch turns to manure.

Democrats’ impeachment gambit was supposed to drive President Donald J. Trump from office or, more likely, leave him savaged on the floor, slowly bleeding, with his re-election plans in tatters.

Instead, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump Wednesday, after the House’s hyper-partisan, Democrat-only votes on Dec. 18 to charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But rather than a political hemorrhage, hapless Democrats gave him a transfusion.

“President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has risen to 49 percent, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017,” Jeffrey M. Jones wrote Tuesday for that public-opinion institution’s website.

“As Trump’s job approval rating has improved, so has the image of the Republican Party,” Jones noted. “Now, 51 percent of Americans view the Republican Party favorably, up from 43 percent in September. It is the first time GOP favorability has exceeded 50 percent since 2005.”

Beyond the impeachment disaster, Democrats seem entirely incapable of getting anything right.

Major Democrat-run cities like New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle are overrun with al-fresco, mentally-ill vagrants, drunks and drug-addicts. These urban centers teem with garbage, hypodermic needles, human waste and rats. In downtown L.A., fleas are suspected to have transmitted typhus from rodents to as many as six LAPD officers and Elizabeth Greenwood, a public attorney at City Hall.

Meanwhile, as “the homeless” turn sidewalks and gutters into toilets, the resulting runoff bypasses sewage-treatment facilities and pours directly through storm drains into the Pacific, hikes E. coli levels, and sickens marine mammals.

Crime is climbing in big Democrat jurisdictions, as left-wing, anti-police hatred handcuffs the cops. California’s Proposition 47 essentially decriminalized property thefts below $950. The predictable result? A burgeoning shoplifting industry.

New York State’s new “bail reform” frees criminal suspects soon after arrest. This has turbocharged recidivism. One Gotham crook repeatedly was arrested, released and rearrested across six bank robberies. Because he successfully used handwritten demands, rather than a gun, to steal money, his “non-violent” behavior was no big deal under Democrats’ new “reform.”

“Right now, it’s almost a lawless society,” a source told the New York Post, amid a 16.4 percent hike in major crimes in 2020, including a 34.7 percent spike in robberies, a 40.7 percent bump in shooting victims, and a 70 percent jump in car thefts.

“Criminals now know there are no consequences for their actions,” said the source, “and they are causing havoc for innocent people of New York City.”

And now, the neo-socialist Democrat Party that cannot organize a farm-state caucus promises to nationalize healthcare, erase America’s borders and padlock ICE.

Democrats want to smother illegal aliens with free tuition, free medical treatment, drivers’ licenses, and even local-election ballots. Democrats crave more fugitive cities and fugitive states, to shield violent illegal-alien criminals from federal-immigration authorities. Democrats want inmates to vote from their prison cells and hope to inflict a $33 trillion Green New Deal on America’s taxpayers.

It’s well-past time for Americans to say, “Hell No!” to the Democrat Party.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.