MSNBC Host Apologizes After Saying Trump Wants to ‘Exterminate Latinos’

‘I don’t want to hear the question ‘Is this president racist?’ anymore. He is…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After she claimed President Donald Trump talks “about exterminating Latinos,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace apologized, claiming she “misspoke.”

During an interview with USA Today columnist Paul Reyes, Wallace had claimed that the way Trump describes illegal immigration, like calling it an “invasion” or “infestation,” suggests he wants to eradicate Hispanic migrants.

Reyes agreed: “Then he ramped up to the ‘invasion,’ warning people of a caravan and words like ‘infestation.’ What do you do with an infestation? The natural conclusion is attempt an extermination. To me, there’s very little distinction between inciting this violence and the fact it’s now happening. Sad to say, it’s probably inevitable. He knows what he’s doing and this resonates with a portion of his base.”

Wallace—a former communications director for President George W. Bush who abandoned the Republican party during the 2008 election—took it even farther, comparing Trump’s rhetoric to past presidents’: “Now you have a president talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Wallace’s comments immediately sparked outrage. Among those who criticized Wallace was Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld, who said, “MSNBC might want to walk this back. Holy s**t.”

Wallace quickly backtracked, claiming that her “mistake” was “unintentional,” even if Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric isn’t.

I misspoke about Trump calling for an extermination of Latinos. My mistake was unintentional and I’m sorry. Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word “invasion” to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) August 7, 2019



After the recent El Paso mass shooting, liberal critics have tried to connect the shooter’s manifesto to Trump’s nationalist rhetoric.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, went so far as to claim Trump is “directly responsible” for the shooting.

“We need to address the immigration rhetoric in this country because it is directly responsible for what happened in El Paso,” she said, according to the New York Daily News.

“When we allude to people as an invasion, as an infestation, we are directly pulling from the language of white supremacy,” she said, “so I don’t want to hear the question ‘Is this president racist?’ anymore. He is.”