NH Primary Voters Blame MSNBC’s Negative Coverage for Bernie Support

‘What if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic primary voters are fed up with the liberal media’s hostile coverage of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is now the front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination.

One New Hampshire voter told MSNBC on Tuesday night that she voted for Sanders because MSNBC didn’t want her to.

“I want to say the reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC,” she said in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “I think it is completely cynical to say that he’s lost 50% of his vote from the last time when there were two candidates.”

The voter then claimed that many of the candidates in the Democratic field were “wonderful” options before decrying the media’s hostile, anti-Bernie coverage.

“Now there are multiple wonderful candidates who would be great presidents and people that I think we can unify and get behind,” the voter continued, “but the kind of ‘Stop Bernie’ cynicism that I heard from a number of people—I watch MSNBC constantly, so I heard that from a number of commentators—it made me angry enough, I said, ‘OK, Bernie has my vote.’”

This voter isn’t the only Sanders supporter upset with MSNBC. Several of Sanders’s campaign staffers demanded that MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd resign after he quoted a conservative columnist who likened Sanders’s supporters to President Trump’s.

“He says, ‘no other candidate has anything like this digital brownshirt brigade. I mean, except for Donald Trump,’” Todd said during a segment of his show. “I know everybody’s freaking out about this, but you saw the MAGA rally that’s preparing around here. There are people coming from three or four states. That’s real and this is like Bernie.”

One of Sanders’s senior advisers, David Sirota, said it’s obvious Todd and the rest of MSNBC are “very frightened that ordinary voters, many of whom use the Internet, may actually get to participate in deciding who wins the presidency.”