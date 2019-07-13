Most Voters Approve of Supreme Court; Bader Ginsburg ‘Best-Liked’

Brett Kavanaugh is best known justice, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the best liked…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A majority of American voters, 60 percent, believe the Supreme Court is doing its job well, and a plurality of voters think the ideological balance on the court is “about right,” according to a Scott Rasmussen national survey.

The court’s ideological makeup is acceptable, according to 40 percent of voters.

But more Americans think the court is too conservative, 36 percent, than think it is too liberal, 24 percent.

White voters (64 percent) and Republicans (77 percent) favor the court, while a slimmer majority of black voters (51 percent), Latino voters (52 percent), Democrats (57 percent), and Independents (50 percent) favorably reviewed the Supreme Court.

After the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, some predicted the Supreme Court had cemented its conservative majority.

But recent rulings challenge that belief, as the conservative justices have sided with liberals in various decisions, such as the case of the census citizenship question.

Public opinion seems to reflect the idea that the court has not become more conservative in its decisions.

Kavanaugh, due to the partisan confirmation hearing, is the best-known justice on the court, with 34 percent of voters favorably viewing him and 33 percent of voters unfavorably viewing him, according to ScottRasmussen.com.

The remaining third of voters either did not know him or had no opinion of him.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second most familiar justice on the court, but she earned the first spot as the best-liked, with 44 percent approving her and 22 percent disapproving.

The remaining third of voters either did not know her or had no opinion of her.

Most voters do not fear the Supreme Court’s power as 52 percent believe it has the right amount.

But 38 percent of think it has too much power.