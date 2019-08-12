Even Michael Moore Thinks Renewable Energy is a Fraud

‘It’s up to people who actually share the same values to sometimes call each other out and bring out the uncomfortable truths…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Even ultra-liberal filmmaker Michael Moore seems to have learned that renewable energy is a fraud and a boondoggle.

His new documentary, “Planet of the Humans” questions its use.

According to The Washington Post, the documentary examines what the filmmakers say are some of the myths that have been perpetuated by the environmental movement.

Directed by Jeff Gibbs, it explores electric cars, solar panels and environmentalist advocacy groups like the Sierra Club.

Gibbs didn’t set out to quash the green energy movement. Instead, the film arose out of frustration with the pace of progress on the environment. Then Gibbs dug a little deeper and made a great discovery.

“It turned out the wake-up call was about our own side,” said Gibbs.

“It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but that there is this whole dark side of the corporate money,” he said. “… [I]t dawned on me that these technologies were just another profit center.”

This inconvenient truth is part of why Moore and Gibbs had to make the film independently. Environmental groups refused to come aboard, despite being approached for years, contributing to cynicism on Moore’s part.

Said the filmmaker: “We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you’ve thought, ‘Yeah but where is the electricity coming from?’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to think about that, I’m glad we have electric cars.’”

Despite the pair’s nervousness at presenting the film to a festival, “Planet of the Humans” received a standing ovation.

Gibbs said those in the environmental movement need to be responsible for policing its own side.

“It’s up to people who actually share the same values to sometimes call each other out and bring out the uncomfortable truths,” he said. “This is not a film by climate-change deniers; this is a film by people who really care about the environment.”