NC ‘Mooning’ Incident Leads to Vehicular-Assault Charges and MORE for Suspected Illegal

Led police on a 3.5-mile chase after running over two officers…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A North Carolina resident believed to be an illegal alien was arrested on May 5 after assaulting two police officers with his vehicle and seriously injuring one, WBTV reported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for his arrest, NCFIRE reported.

Police officers saw 29-year-old Stavros Evangelos Feredinos emerge from his home and start acting strangely.

Officers with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office were near Feredinos’s home directing traffic when they noticed him.

Feredinos drove to his mailbox at the end of his driveway in a silver Volkswagen.

He stepped out of his car, started singing, and gestured with his hands toward the police officers.

Then he pulled down his pants and showed his buttocks.

Feredinos stepped back into his car and began driving in reverse back up his driveway.

The officers came to the car and stopped it because they were concerned that he would harm himself or others.

They asked him what he was doing, and he apologized, saying that he had been cooped up in his home for a month because of the government-mandated house arrest.

The police officers asked him for emergency contact information so that they could call family members to inform them about Feredinos’s strange behavior. Feredinos would not provide any information.

During this conversation, the police officers said Feredinos kept trying to get back into his car to grab something.

They would not let him, which led to a fight between Feredinos and the officers.

The police officers attempted to subdue him with Tasers, but he did not relent.

Feredinos got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle while the officers were outside the car, behind the door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

He threw the car into reverse, running over one deputy’s foot and pulling the other deputy under the car. The deputy was dragged 60 feet toward Feredinos’ home.

As Feredinos dragged the officer, he hit his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious.

Additional officers with Stanly County and Rowan County who were nearby directing traffic due to an earlier incident saw the confrontation.

Feredinos eventually put the car back into drive. As he was driving away, a deputy shot out his left rear tire.

After a 3.5 mile chase, during which the suspect threw drug paraphernalia out of his window, Feredinos’s car came to a stop

Police charged Feredinos with “two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer, two counts of misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay, and one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest,” WBTV reported.