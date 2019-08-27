‘Monopoly: Socialism’ Pulled from Shelves after Triggering Rutgers Prof.

‘Why do Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, thinks a beloved board game lampooning socialism is a hoot.

On the other hand, Nick Kapur, an assistant history professor at Rutgers University, is demonstrating that liberal ‘intellectuals’ are not just inhospitable to a robust exchange of ideas, but they can be humorless, too.

CNBC reported Kapur was triggered upon learning toy-maker Hasbro had the audacity to release a parody version of the ever-popular property-purchasing game Monopoly.

He fired up a tweetstorm that went viral, raging against the comical clone, “Monopoly: Socialism.”

Kapur said the game was “mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed,” among other hurts.

“From the tagline ‘Winning is for capitalists’ we can see right away that this game is not going to be friendly to whatever it deems ‘socialism’ to be,” he tweeted. “It’s also crucial to mock environmentalism because, haha, as we all know environmentalism is stupid and hilarious.”

Cruz, no favorite of liberals, delighted in taunting against the backlash.

“Why do Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?” Cruz wrote on Twitter, calling for additional versions of the satirical game

“We could do the Venezuela edition: start out (in 1950) with the 4th highest GDP per capital in the world: end starving in the street with massive shortages of food & medicine,” he wrote.

“We could do the Cuba edition: start (in the 1950s) as the world’s top sugar producer; end up earning $25 per month and risking your life to put your children in rafts seeking freedom.” He also suggested Russia/USSR and East Germany editions.

The ComicBook.com website was among publications weighing in on the situation, saying the game“features players collecting a $50 living wage instead of the standard $200, tokens are out-of-date items such as a typewriter, old television, and a pocket watch among others while the game’s description makes it pretty clear that it’s supposed to be satire.”

But in the wake of the controversy, Hasbro pulled the game from its online store, PJ Media reported.

Target, perhaps unsurprisingly, followed suit. The retail giant’s progressive ideology is well documented, and costly to its shareholders. More than 1.5 million people signed a boycott petition after the chain store opened its bathrooms and changing rooms to allow transgenders to choose according to their gender preference.

Critics said it put women and children at risk of voyeurs and predators. Analysts said it may have cost the company $15 billion in lost sales.