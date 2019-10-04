Mom Sues Baltimore School for Implanting Birth-Control in 16-Yr-Old w/o Consent

‘They call me for Tylenol, but they don’t call me about birth control…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Baltimore high school forced a 16-year-old girl to get a birth-control implant without informing her parents, according to WMAR-TV.

Nicole Lambert said her daughter had been complaining about headaches and arm pain. When she took her to get checked out by a pediatrician, the doctor discovered her daughter had received Nexplanon, a three-year contraceptive implant that had been improperly implanted by the school’s nurse.

Lambert said she was “furious” and confronted Digital Harbor High School about why they had gone behind her back.

“And the nurse told me, ‘I don’t have to talk to you about absolutely nothin’,’” Lambert said. “I’m like, ‘That is my child, I take care of this child, you can talk to me about my child,’ and they put me out of the school.”

Maryland law allows schools to give minors contraceptive without parental consent, but Lambert said she feels like her parental rights have been violated.

“They call me for Tylenol, but they don’t call me about birth control,” she told WMAR. “You gave my daughter this insertion so she might be suffering from that, but do they even look at that?”

Baltimore is already facing a lawsuit for a similar case, according to Baltimore City Health Department, and now Lambert is looking into litigation as well.

“Ms. Lambert wasn’t given the choice to pick the medical provider where her daughter would feel comfortable going and receiving these services, who she knew did a comprehensive medical exam, who she knew knew her medical history,” David Ledyard, Lambert’s attorney, told WMAR.

Lambert said that if she pursues litigation against the city it will be to prevent this from happening to other kids who could face health risks due to improper procedures.

“Other kids out here could be going through the same thing and their parents don’t know about it. And I just think these kids, if they have it incorrectly or whatever it is, they should be checked because anything could happen to these kids,” she said.