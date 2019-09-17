Moderate Dems Tell Pelosi They’re Worried About Impeachment Obsession

‘What is the American public going to think?…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Establishment Democrats are trying to squash the House’s revamped impeachment efforts after recent polls show public opinion drifting away from impeachment.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., went straight to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his concerns, according to Politico.

“It’s very frustrating for me — someone coming from a district that was one of the districts that helped get us into the majority — having so much focus on things like impeachment or other issues that are divisive,” he said. “We should be focusing on the kitchen table issues.”

Impeachment simply isn’t in line with what voters want, Brindisi added, pointed to an internal poll that revealed less than 10% of voters believe impeachment should be the Democratic Party’s focus.

Another Democratic moderate, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., agreed that a good campaign strategy won’t prioritize “impeachment over other issues.”

Pelosi responded by saying she was aware of their concerns and ensured the derates that the House would to be able to get the 218 votes necessary for impeachment, Politico reported.

Other Democrats have gone directly to the source of the problem: the House Judiciary Committee, which has accelerated its efforts to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Max Rose wrote an op-ed last week warning Democrats that if they continue to pursue impeachment, they will be “in danger of losing the trust of the American people.”

“I’m doing what I think is the right thing to do,” Rose told Politico. “I want to see this party — and I know it has it in it — get to work passing substantive infrastructure and health care bills by the end of the year.”

According to the internal polling, voters’ opinions about Democratic performance are “not aligning with the issues voters said were most important for Congress to address.”

“If I wake up every morning and go to bed every night, and look at the TV during the day, and it says impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, investigation. Then what is the American public going to think?” Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., said. “It’s kind of a Beltway process here. ‘Everything’s about impeachment.’”