Mob Hectors Megachurch Pastor to Apologize for Liking ‘Irrefutable Facts’ about Racism

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Megachurch Pastor Chris Hodges submitted to the mob multiple times this week by apologizing for liking the social media posts of Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA.

Hodges, who founded the Church of the Highlands in Alabama, which has 60,000 members, apologized after a Birmingham school teacher, who doesn’t attend the church, insinuated that he is a racist, Fox News reported.

Jasmine Faith Clisby said she isn’t “judging” Hodges or “saying he’s racist” but he “likes someone who posts things that do not seem culturally sensitive to me,” AL.com reported.

“Some saw something on social media that questioned my character, and, I’ll own it, by the way, but that is not what I believe, and it is not what we teach. And I understand how this has made you feel and I apologize,” Hodges said.

He did not explain how the conservative posts impinged his character.

“Racism, bigotry, prejudice exists. It’s real and it’s of the devil. White supremacy or any supremacy other than Christ is of the devil,” he said.

Hodges liked Kirk’s posts that said white privilege is a myth.

He liked a meme with a picture from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1985 medical school yearbook depicting the future governor and a companion wearing blackface and a Ku Klux Klan outfit. The meme was captioned, “Progressive Leftist Ralph Northam in the 1980s.”

On the same meme, there was a picture of President Donald Trump standing with Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks with the caption, “The racist Donald Trump in the 1980s.”

He liked another post that called the novel coronavirus a “China virus.”

Kirk, who personally knows Hodges, said he is “deeply saddened” about “being slandered by the mob for stating mainstream pieces of widely-cited data and public information.”

“I have had wonderful times of fellowship with Chris in the past and think he is a gifted ambassador for Christ,” he said. “I didn’t ask him to like my posts, he did so on his own. I will never apologize for stating irrefutable facts, and nor should he.”