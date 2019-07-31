Ala. Rep. Mo Brooks Calls Out CNN’s ‘Fake News’ Comparison to Baltimore

‘CNN’s hyper-partisan, anti-Trump motivation blinded them to the truth…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) As many in the public seemed to agree with President Donald Trump’s assessment of Baltimore as a “rat infested” hell-hole, far-left mouthpiece CNN was obliged to shift its strategy from weepy-eyed indignation to finger-pointing deflection.

On Tuesday, correspondent John Berman used the dying outrage over Trump’s attack last week on Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.—in which he criticized the House Oversight chair for ignoring his own district—to springboard to an entirely different region, the Tennessee Valley of Alabama.

Berman directed his snipe at Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., an outspoken member of the House Armed Services Committee and a supporter of the president’s agenda.

“Democrats aren’t the only members of Congress who represent districts of distress,” Berman said, while interviewing Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel. “Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama-05, right, they have a median household income which is less than Maryland-07, where Elijah Cummings represents.”

Berman continued his inapropos attack on Brooks: “[S]o, Mo Brooks spends a lot of his time defending the president, why should he do that by your logic and not go home and deal with the issues in your district?” he asked McDaniel.

It turned out, however, that Brooks was more than happy to field that question himself, issuing a well-sourced take-down of CNN’s claims while defending his district with statistics of his own.

“Fake News CNN and John Berman get an ‘F’ for failing to do their homework,” Brooks said in a press release issued by his office. “If they had, they would know the Tennessee Valley is experiencing what may very well be the best economic boom in our prosperous history.”

He said the network’s attack was “mean spirited and just plain dumb” while failing to account for the vastly different costs of living that impact quality of life in the two regions.

“CNN’s hyper-partisan, anti-Trump motivation blinded them to the truth,” Brooks said.

He noted that, with the booming economy, his district’s greatest concerns wer finding enough workers to fill high-paying jobs and the need for additional infrastructure to accommodate those flocking to the area.

‘If the rest of the country is as economically ‘distressed’ as the Tennessee Valley is, we should consider electing Donald Trump president for life!’ Brooks said.

After running down a litany of recent accolades from publications ranking Huntsville, Ala., as one of the best and most affordable places to live, Brooks noted that Baltimore—despite its close proximity to Washington, D.C., and many to natural and historic attractions—was in active decline due to mismanagement.

Brooks said the Maryland city has double the unemployment and murder rates of Huntsville and that its population numbers are falling. Meanwhile, the cost of living there is 25 percent higher than in northern Alabama.

“Baltimore (which has been governed by Democrats for decades) is a very ‘challenging’ place to live,” Brooks said. “That’s why Baltimore residents are smartly fleeing it.”