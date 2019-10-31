GOP Rep. Defends Trump’s Ukraine Call: ‘There Better Dadgum Well Be a Quid Pro Quo’

‘There better be an expectation, for example, that military equipment we give the Ukraine is going to be used to fight the Russians…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said nothing about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was out of the ordinary and that if anything, quid pro quo demands should be the foreign policy norm.

Asking for something in return for a favor isn’t illegal, Brooks said on the Jeff Poor Show, an Alabama-based radio program.

“Let me be real clear: In every instance in which the United States government gives another country something, whether it be military supply or it be food, there better dadgum well be a quid pro quo,” Brooks said.

“There better be an expectation, for example, that military equipment we give the Ukraine is going to be used to fight the Russians,” he continued. “Another quid pro quo is that we have an expectation that Ukraine is not going to give that military equipment to any of our enemies like al Qaeda, the Islamic State or what have you.”

These kinds of mutually beneficial transactions ensure that the U.S. isn’t caught up in one-sided, unfair alliances, Brooks said.

During the July phone call, Trump encouraged the new president of the former Soviet satellite to re-open a corruption probe surrounding the business dealings of Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The elder Biden—who was vice president at the time and is currently the Democratic presidential front-runner—previously boasted that he had conditionally tied a billion-dollar loan guarantee to Ukraine’s removal of the prosecutor who had been leading the investigation into his son’s company.

Additionally, White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged during a press conference earlier this month that Trump had tied foreign military aid to Ukraine’s cooperation with the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation into 2016 election interference.

“Did he also mention to me, in passing, the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely. No question about that,” Mulvaney told reporters. “That’s it, and that’s why we held up the money. We do that all the time with foreign policy. Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

Mulvaney later walked back his comments and accused the media of twisting his words to criminalize Trump.

“Once again, the media has decided to misconstrue my comments to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump,” he said in a statement. “Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.”