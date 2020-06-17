Former MLB Player Won’t Consent to ‘Unconstitutional’ Mask Mandate

‘At some point we’re all bound to encounter it if it’s as contagious as the ‘experts’ say it is…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Aubrey Huff, a former MLB player, posted his thoughts about the coronavirus Monday on Twitter, saying that he will no longer comply with demands that he wear a mask.

I will no longer wear a mask inside any business. It’s unconstitutional to enforce. Let’s make this bullshit stop now! Who’s with me? #coronavirus — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 15, 2020

The leftist Twitter mob attacked Huff for his unpopular opinion, so he posted a video response on Tuesday.

Take your #coronavirus mask & stick it where the sun don’t shine. pic.twitter.com/iJt4cNidlj — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 16, 2020

“The liberal left, the soy boy professors, and the blue check mark crazy cat ladies were in unison guilt shaming me for threatening the lives of millions of innocent people,” Huff said.

“Now, if you want to wear a mask and live in fear the rest of your life, it’s certainly your prerogative, but the vast majority of well-adjusted, sane, common-sense people that aren’t sheep—they can reason for themselves—agree with me,” he continued.

Huff is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

His Twitter bio says, “I support Toxic Masculinity. #America.”

In the video, he does not deny the reality of the coronavirus or the fact that the elderly, immuno-compromised, and “morbidly obese” need “to stay the f*** home.”

He said healthy Americans should not have to stay home and shut down their businesses in order to protect this small group of people.

Huff said the coronavirus lockdowns and mitigation efforts do not serve any purpose if everyone will eventually contract it.

If the #coronavirus is here to stay then we may as well take our masks off & get it so we can build up our immunity. At some point we’re all bound to encounter it if it’s as contagious as the “experts” say it is. And I’m not about to wear a mask the rest of my life. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 16, 2020

Twitter user @steigerworld agreed with Huff.

I’m getting to the point where I’d like the government to send an infected person to my home to cough on me and get it over with. — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) June 16, 2020

Some were more blunt in their disdain for Huff.