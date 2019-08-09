Miss Iraq to Ilhan Omar: Your ‘Anti-American’ Views Do Not Represent Muslims

‘I fled from the same ideology you’re trying to export here…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan has rebuked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over her representation of their mutual religion as it relates to living in the United States.

“Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim — does not represent millions of Muslims in the Middle East,” Idan said, Fox News reported.

Idan said it was sad that some migrants to the U.S. do not appreciate the country’s freedom.

She said Omar, as well as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attack the United States because they know the diversity-obsessed progressives will never rebuke them.

“They feed on the sympathy of people,” Idan said.

Idan made the comments that on The Sara Carter Show, which led to a spat between the two women.

Omar responded Thursday on Twitter.

Hey, I might be wrong but I don’t think you are a #MN05 resident and like that makes be not your representative 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9DmMFtljKh — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 8, 2019

Twitter user @lakeghost1 said Omar’s comeback sounded like “a snarky 13 year old.”

Idan agreed.

Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?

I said as a MUSLIM! I dont stand for your anti-American, anti-Semitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda using this democracy to further YOUR & YOUR FRIENDS Islamic socialism goals of dividing & weakening our country. @SaraCarterDC https://t.co/H4OYrdM9Y6 pic.twitter.com/7CuYDy44DF — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 8, 2019

Although Omar often employs identity politics and uses her female, Muslim identity as a bludgeon, she liked a tweet that identified her simply as “American.”

Just because Ilhan Oman is a muslim she should be representative of all muslims? She is not running in elections as a muslim, but as an American for a district. She only represents them. Who cares about former Miss Iraq and her thoughts? — AbbyZabby (@PeaceAndAbby) August 8, 2019

Idan accused Omar of trying to “export” the tyrannical ideology of the Middle East to the United States.

“First was the Middle East, then Europe & now the USA. I fled from the same ideology you’re trying to export here,” she said.

Idan also criticized Omar for speaking at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an organization that Idan said is “Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated.”