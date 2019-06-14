Minnesota’s Largest Newspaper Slams Ilhan Omar for ‘Disturbing’ Tax Records

‘Every month seems to bring a fresh problem…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) The liberal editorial board of Minnesota’s largest newspaper slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for lying in her tax records.

Omar illegally filed joint tax returns with her husband years before they were legally married—at a time when she was married to another man, according to Minnesota campaign finance officials.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board also ordered Omar to repay her congressional campaign nearly $3,500 because she had used campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, like travel.

The Minnesota Star Tribune, in an editorial titled “Ilhan Omar’s credibility takes another hit,” criticized the freshman Democrat for deliberately breaking state law in a “disturbing way.”

“It’s not too much to expect that a lawmaker would check with a tax attorney on a rather complicated marital status before filing,” the editorial board wrote. “And when questions arise, it’s a violation to use campaign funds to clear up those personal issues, as Omar apparently did.”

The revelations stem from a “pattern” of behavior that is unacceptable, the Star Tribune wrote.

“If this pattern continues, further investigation may be necessary,” it said. “Omar could have avoided nearly every infraction by taking simple measures in advance to determine whether her actions would pass legal muster.”

Omar is a constant source of controversy, the Star Tribune said, and that’s not what Minnesotans voted for or deserve.

“Omar’s political rise has been marred by a series of unforced errors, including intemperate remarks and tweets earlier this year that were widely perceived as anti-Semitic. Every month seems to bring a fresh problem,” the editorial board wrote.

“Omar has a special obligation to be worthy of the trust so many have placed in her, including many still-new Americans who expect better.”