Minnesota City Reinstates Pledge of Allegiance After Severe Backlash

‘There are many from outside of St. Louis Park who are abusing and harassing our city staff, making it very difficult for them…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Less than a month after the St. Louis Park, Minnesota city council voted to discontinue Pledge of Allegiance recitations at its meetings, it unanimously voted to reinstate it after facing severe backlash.

More than 100 people filed into the city council meeting to protest the council’s decision to do away with the Pledge.

The constant criticism has been a distraction to city officials, the council complained.

“There are many from outside of St. Louis Park who are abusing and harassing our city staff, making it very difficult for them to serve the residents and businesses in our city, which is the very reason our local government exists,” Council Member Thom Miller said, shortly before making a motion to reinstate the Pledge.

The rest of the members agreed and voted 7-0 to once again include the Pledge, which they will recite at the beginning of their meetings twice a month.

The protesters applauded the decision and said the council’s initial decision was an attempt to “take away” their freedom “bit by bit.”

“Why take that right away from other Americans who are really proud to be united and indivisible in one nation?” Roseville resident Marni Hockenberg told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I think the Pledge of Allegiance celebrates our diversity, that we’re all united.”

Jack Dunn, a military veteran, agreed: “A lot of our culture is based on traditions. The Pledge of Allegiance, being patriots, is a part of that.”

Outrage over the council’s original decision grew after President Donald Trump drew attention to it in a series of tweets.

“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Trump wrote in early July. “I will be fighting with you!”